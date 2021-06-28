Trailers belonging to local Boy Scout troop found, along with other missing items

WALKER, Mich. (AP) — Police have found a pair of trailers allegedly stolen from a local Boy Scout troop.

In a news release, the Walker Police Department said the trailers were recovered on Friday following a tip.

Some of the stolen Boy Scout equipment was located in the trailers. Police also found a large amount of tools and construction equipment that did not belong to the troop. According to police, that property has been linked to several larceny victims in Ottawa County.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in the thefts, but did not release any further descriptions.

Anyone with information may contact the Walker Police Department at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.