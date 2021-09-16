Traffic backed up on US-131 NB

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Traffic is backed up to West River Drive going northbound on US-131.

Troopers are on the scene of a rolled over 5th wheel on northbound US-131 near White Creek in Algoma Township, Kent County. There are no injuries but traffic is backed up to West River Drive. Clean up will take another hour. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/d4SXpUTCwx — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) September 16, 2021

Michigan State Police report that a rolled-over 5th wheel is the cause of the traffic jam near White Creek in Algoma Township.

Authorities urge travelers to seek an alternate route in the meantime.

This article will be updated with new details as they become available.

