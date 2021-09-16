Watch
Traffic backed up on US-131 NB

Michigan State Police
Posted at 5:41 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 17:42:34-04

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Traffic is backed up to West River Drive going northbound on US-131.

Michigan State Police report that a rolled-over 5th wheel is the cause of the traffic jam near White Creek in Algoma Township.

Authorities urge travelers to seek an alternate route in the meantime.

This article will be updated with new details as they become available.

