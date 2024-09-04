Tractor Supply Co. to hold pet adoption event this weekend

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Tractor Supply Co. (TSC) is giving prospective pet parents a chance to adopt a cat or dog at an upcoming adoption event in Byron Center.

The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Sept. 7 at 701 68th St. SW from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

"As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes," says manager Jon Post. "Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Byron Center store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners."

Pets are welcome to attend the event so long as they are leashed.

TSC says the event is made possible through their partnership with Tail Waggers Pet Rescue.

