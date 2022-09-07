Tournament for blind, visually impaired athletes coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Join the Michigan Blind Athletic Association for a weekend of support and fun!

Athletes and families from across the Midwest will converge on Greenville for the annual GoalBall Tournament and Youth Clinic.

“It was attending tournaments like this that got me excited to play this great game and allowed me to become the person I am today,” says Goalball Tournament Director John Kusku.

The Paralymic silver medalist tells us the game is specifically designed for those who are blind or visually impaired. Each 3-person team defends a 30' goal wearing black-out ski goggles to even the playing field for all levels of visual impairment. The ball is about as big as a basketball, but heavier and full of bells so players rely on their hearing to play.

September 30th through October 2nd — GoalBall Tournament



Camp Tuhsmeheta in Greenville

Sign up for the tournament or find more info by emailing John at John.Altan.Kusku@gmail.com

October 1st — Youth Recreational Clinic



School-aged children who are blind or visually impaired and their families.

9:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Camp Tuhsmeheta (Camp T)

Campers will learn about 'beep baseball', kickball, physical fitness, and (of course) goalball.

Facilities at Camp T are specially designed for students with visual impairments

Sign up here!

The Michigan Blind Athletic Association has been providing opportunities to the blind and visually impaired for over 30 years. If you'd like to help out check out their website.