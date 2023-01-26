Top FDA food safety official resigns, citing concerns with infant formula crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The top food safety official with the Federal Drug and Safety Administration (FDA) has resigned, and it's partially connected to the infant formula shortage linked to the Abbott plant in Sturgis.

Frank Yiannis has been deputy commissioner for Food Policy and Response since 2018. He resigned effective February 24.

With his resignation, Yiannis cited concerns of the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage.

Early last year, Yiannis told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf he had concerns about the FDA's ability to operate and protect the public.

He wanted to resign last year over his concerns but delayed after he learned of problems at Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Sturgis. It was shuttered for months because of contamination. The plant is now back open, operating and facing a justice department criminal investigation.

In Yiannis' note about his exit, he said he called for an independent and thorough review of the crisis.

His resignation comes less than a week before Dr. Califf is expected to release a response to a scathing report calling for an overhaul of the way the agency regulates both human and animal foods.