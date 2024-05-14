To bring excellence and students together; these 4 schools stand apart

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Four schools in Caledonia have set themselves apart from the crowd—

Dutton, Kettle Lake, Paris Ridge Elementaries, and Kraft Meadows Intermediate School have each been named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools!

The evaluation process is pretty intense— schools are judged on their performance, successful implementation of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts (CKH) program, and feedback from staff and students to gauge the impact of what they've learned.

“This recognition is a testament to the extraordinary efforts and commitment of the students, staff, and families of these four campuses to foster a positive and nurturing learning environment.”

—Caledonia Community Schools

The Capturing Kids’ Hearts program offers teachers and staff training, coaching, experiences, and support to bring educational practices based in social-emotional wellbeing, relationship-driven culture, and student connectedness to the classroom.

"Being recognized as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools is a testament to our commitment to fostering not only academic achievement but also the emotional and social growth of our students,” said Dirk Weeldreyer, Superintendent. “The positive atmosphere and unique culture at each of our buildings are essential to our success and are a direct result of your efforts."

The distinction means these four schools offered enthusiasm, security, and connection to their students daily while making sure they meet and exceed educational standards.