Tips to help save money on your energy bill this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The start of winter in West Michigan has seen pretty mild temperatures so far, but as FOX 17 meteorologists are reporting, a bitter blast is headed our way.

It may have you thinking about energy costs and your bill as you crank up the heat inside.

There are several things you can do to help save on the overall cost of your energy bill this winter like small home improvements or routine maintenance.

Weatherization specialist expert Paul Englert says by adding insulation to your attic and weather stripping to exterior doors, you can keep cold air out.

He reminds homeowners to get their furnace serviced and filters changed in order to keep heat in better.

"It needs air movement to keep your house warm in the wintertime, so, if it's clogged up, it restricts that air flow," said Paul Englert, a weatherization specialist. "Just take a dollar bill, and then close the door on it, and if you can pull it out really easy like you can on this, that means there's cold air coming into your house," he said.

Englert says it's also a good idea to make sure to keep an at-home emergency kit.

He says supplies, warm clothes and a portable charge will come in handy in case the power goes out.