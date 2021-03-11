Police investigating bomb threat at Cedar Springs High School

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Schools confirm all students are safe after a threat was made at the high school.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office tweeted they are investigating a bomb threat that was made at Cedar Springs High School before the start of school Thursday morning.

All buses were diverted and students were taken back home.

As a precaution, all schools on the Cedar Springs Public Schools Campus were immediately closed for the day, according to a news release.

A Michigan State Police canine team confirmed the high school was safe about 11:20 a.m.

School officials are now focusing on supporting students and staff from an emotional perspective and finding out who was responsible for sending in the bomb threat.

Mental health providers from the school are working on a plan to support students reentering on Friday.

"The teamwork of our students, parents, Cedar Springs Public Schools staff and administration, local law enforcement agencies and community partners is critical to a positive outcome and calm spirit," school officials said. "The District is appreciative of the cooperation from families as the emergency protocols were put into place. Their calm response and trust helped keep students and employees safe."