Thousands ‘slip ‘n slide’ into 10th annual community event in Jenison

JENISON, Mich. — Families were slipping and sliding into a whole lot of fun Saturday in Jenison— soaking up the beautiful summer weather while they still can.

The tenth annual Slip ‘n Slide event was held at Rosewood Park and hosted by Never The Same, a national youth ministry organization that helps students grow in their faith.

Cindy Roerig was one of the more than 100 volunteers making sure kids stay safe, especially on the giant slip and slides.

“Oh my goodness. They are huge. I believe they are 20 feet by 100 feet long, and there are four of those water slides…They go in line, and they just slide. Some people go on their bottom, some go on their bellies, and it’s just a great time for them,” Roerig said. “We have, obviously, the slip and slides down the hill. We have a toddler waterpark. We have foam pits. We have a dunk tank. We also have raffle tickets for sale to win big prizes.”

Thousands of people came to the park Saturday, including the Silvasi family.

“It’s a good community event. It’s always just fun every time we’ve come and it’s good to see everybody out here and enjoying the weather and the slip and slide, which is just awesome,” they said.

2022’s event ended up being on a chilly and rainy day, but volunteers say this year’s weather couldn’t have been better.

“I feel like we have a really good turnout this year. The weather is beautiful, is perfect,” Roerig added.

The event wrapped up around 4 p.m. Saturday.

All proceeds will go toward the ministries of Never The Same.

