Thousands of people gather for suicide prevention walk at Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — Thousands of people gathered at Millennium Park for the Out of Darkness Walk for suicide prevention on Sunday. The goal of the walk is to honor the lives that have been lost to suicide, as well as support those who are still grieving.

Eric Brefka helped organize the event. The cause of the walk is something he’s been personally affected by, after losing a close friend and college roommate to suicide.

“Mike was just like a really warm, easy, easy to talk to you person,” said Brefka. “I remember his laugh more than anything.”

He has been coming out to these walks for eight years now, hoping to encourage and support others.

“It’s been a reason for me to keep [Mike] in my memories, and to keep telling his story,” said Brefka. “And to see that I’m not alone in the experiences I’ve had to go through in that struggle.”

Out of Darkness was Melinda Mann-Johnson’s first suicide prevention walk, after losing her 24-year-old son to suicide.

“He was just a happy person,” said Mann-Johnson. “You could never have known that. Such a happy person was feeling so awful inside. So, it’s kind of like a hidden illness.”

She encourages friends and families to keep a watchful eye if they think someone is struggling.

“Pay attention to even the littlest signs,” said Mann-Johnson. “If they’re drinking or they’re drinking too much, or if they’re isolating themselves more than normal?”

She also says to get them help before it’s too late.

“Get therapy, start the process of therapy, whether it’s inpatient or out, and just in support that person, let them know they are wanted, they matter,” said Mann-Johnson.

Along with the walk, the event also had mental health specialists, therapists, and resource tables.

“There needs to be more awareness, because I don’t think there’s enough of it,” said Mann-Johnson. “And people, some people don’t have money to pay for it. So, it’s not, it’s not free. So, it definitely is a struggle if you can’t get help.”

“I think mental health is the number one thing that needs to be tackled,” said Brefka. “And there’s a lot of conversation about mental health right now. But I think what we want to see more than ever is action being taken on mental health.”

Every year, Out of Darkness Walks around the country are hosted by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. If you or someone you know is struggling, links to resources can be found below:



