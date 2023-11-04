Things to do this weekend in West Michigan (November 4 & 5)

As November is in full swing, you may be looking for ways to get out of this house this weekend to enjoy the slightly warmer temperatures.

There are plenty of events going on this weekend throughout West Michigan that you can take part in.

Fall Cultural Heritage Festival

The Fall Cultural Heritage Festival returns to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday, November 4. There will be organizations, performances, presentations, art and food from around the globe. This is a celebration of the diversity and cultural traditions from around West Michigan, dating back to the early explorers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it's all included in your museum admission. Kent County children 17 and under are always free. Click here for details.

Military Appreciation Night with the Kalamazoo Wings

It's military appreciation night on Saturday, November 4 as the K-Wings take on the Fort Wayne Comets at the Wings Event Center. Wear your red, white and blue, and bring your outdoor voice to the rink. Doors open at 6 p.m. Puck drop is at 7 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans get a free camouflage bucket hat. Tickets range from $12 to $25. Click here for more information.

Open Skate in Muskegon

If you would like to take to the ice, head to Muskegon for open skate on the first Sunday of every month. It starts Sunday, November 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Health Arena. It costs $5 per person to skate with a limited number of rental skates available for $3. For more information, click here.

Día De Los Muertos Celebration

Celebrate life and tradition at the Día De Los Muertos Celebration at Kellogg Arena on Saturday, November 4th. There will be handcrafted goods, authentic mexican food, altar displays, live music and dancing plus plenty of fun for the kiddos. This free event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Merchants and Makers Holiday Market

Get that holiday shopping started or finished on Sunday, November 5th at the Merchants and Makers Fulton Street Holiday Market. There will be more than 100 artists and makers lining the covered, outdoor space. Several food trucks will be there, serving everything from burger to pizza, plus live music and face painting. It's a $3 admission. Kids are free. People thinking of attending are asked to bring canned good to support the Other Way Ministries. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.