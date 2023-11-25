Things to do this weekend in West Michigan (November 25 & 26)

As Thanksgiving passes and the holiday season gets closer, you may be hoping to get some shopping done this weekend.

If you're all shopped out from Black Friday though, there are plenty other events throughout West Michigan.

Christmas on the Westside Shop Hop

Grand Rapids' Christmas on the Westside Shop Hop returns for its third year. The event is a great way to support local, especially on Small Business Saturday. It will feature local artists, live music, sales, discounts, demonstrations, arts & crafts and prizes. Participants include several businesses on the city's westside (primarily on Northwest Fulton and Leonard St.). It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For a full list of participating stores, check out their website.

Santa Clause Meet-and-Greet & Tree Lighting Ceremony

In Muskegon, you can meet Santa Clause and take some free photos at the Hackley Library on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. After, you can head across the street to Hackley Park for the Holiday Tree Lighting happening at 6 p.m. It's a great way for the whole family to get into the holiday spirit along the lakeshore.

78th Annual Antique Toy Show

In Kalamazoo, the 78th annual Antique Toy Show will be taking place at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on Saturday. Attendees can take a trip back in time with vintage and collectible toys such as cars, wind-up toys, Tonka trucks, Hot Wheels, action figures and movie & television memorabilia. Admission is $10. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.

Farmgirl Flea Market's Holiday Market

For more holiday shopping, head to Farmgirl Flea Market at the Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale. There will be plenty of vintage and handmade goods from over 250 vendors coming from across the country. It's a juried event with everything from repurposed furniture to boutique clothing. There will also be food trucks, Christmas music and even visits with Santa Clause. Farmgirl Flea Market's Holiday Market runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5, and kids under 12 get in free.

Kalamazoo Wings' Teddy Bear Toss

Watch a hockey game as the Kalamazoo Wings take on the Indy Fuel. While you're there, you can give back this holiday season by participating in the K-Wings' Teddy Bear Toss. Attendees are asked to bring a teddy bear to throw onto the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal, and it will be given to kids in need. It's also the first post-game skate with the players this season. Bring you own skates or rent a pair for just $5. The game takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Head to kwings.com for tickets and more information.