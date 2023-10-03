'They’re apprehensive'; GM Wyoming plant director urges deal amid UAW strike

WYOMING, Mich. — The plant director of the General Motors facility in Wyoming thinks the United Auto Workers should accept the automaker’s offer.

Grand Rapids Operations is not on strike, but Troy Comiskey, who oversees its daily operations, says the facility may soon sit idle if the UAW strike against GM continues.

“The employees of the plant are very concerned,” said Comiskey. “They don’t know what’s going on, they’re apprehensive.”

The plant puts together axels for the GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado pickup trucks and also makes engine components. According to Comiskey, they have not seen any ripple effects from the strike, like a drop in production, because of its diverse offerings and customer base.

Among other things, UAW members want double digit pay raises, an end to tiered wages, and cost of living adjustments.

Comiskey believes GM’s proposed contract meets those demands. For example, at Grand Rapids Operations, employees would receive at least a 24 percent increase in pay upon ratification and would be on the same wage scale as assembly workers.

The offer cuts the progression period in half to four years too. If inflation exceeds annual wage increases, workers at the maximum rate would be paid the difference.

“The current agreement on the table has a significant impact on wages, especially here in this plant,” said Comiskey. “It maintains their world class benefits, it provides job security, and it’s a very lucrative package.”

The UAW disputes GM’s claims about its cost of living adjustments and job security proposals.

In 2019, members at Grand Rapids Operations walked off the job for 40 days.

Comiskey hopes both sides can soon reach a deal.

“We’re obviously watching negotiations very closely and we all hope that everyone gets back to work very soon,” said Comiskey.