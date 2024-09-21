'They are so excited': 19K books donated to teachers for classroom libraries

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A handful of teachers received hundreds of free books for their libraries Friday!

The books were delivered at the Storehouse of Community Resources in Plainfield Township, made possible thanks to $500,000 donated by Scholastic Books. The donation is meant to deliver books to underserved areas in Michigan.

The Storehouse also joined forces with Grand Valley State University’s Michigan Literacy Project. More than 100 interns helped organize thousands of books to prepare them for distribution to other organizations.

The interns each picked 240 books that will allow them to establish libraries inside their own classrooms.

One of the organizers, who is a former teacher, spoke with us about what her hopes are for future educators.

“We understand the challenges that educators face and they're under resourced, and so understanding those challenges, we really want to set them off on a good foot with their their careers,” says Michaela Krull. “They are so excited. I got texts last night from several of them that they said this was just such a fulfilling event. One teacher said she was just, like, shaking with happiness.”

Around 19,000 books were delivered Friday. Wimee TV made an appearance to read to third graders. Every student received books of their own.

“I want the kids to know that anything is possible, right through education, through books, through community, through service,” says Wimee the Robot Founder & CEO Michael Hyacinthe.

There are many more distributions planned across the state, but they need more volunteers and partnerships to help spread the joy of reading. Click here to find out how you can help.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube