'The Sound of Violet' to be released exclusively at Celebration Cinema on August 19

LOS ANGELES, Cali. — A new movie will be released exclusively at Celebration Cinema in Grand Rapids and Grandville. The Sound of Violet will be shown at the theater locations starting on August 19.

The film follows Shawn (Carson Thomas), who is autistic and very trusting. Although he wants to find a wife, he is shy and awkward on dates. One day at a party, he meets Violet (Cora Cleary). Violet is a prostitute, but she tells Shawn that she is an actress. After they start dating, Violet realizes that something is different about him. He also gives her an amount of devotion that she has never seen before. She also thinks that her relationship with Shawn may be the way for her to start a new life. However, Shawn’s family begins to question who Violet really is.

Morning Star Pictures The Sound of Violet

The film also stars Jan D’Arcy as Shawn’s grandmother Ruth. Arcy’s previous work includes playing Sylvia Horne in Twin Peaks. She also starred in Frank Marshall’s 1993 film Alive. Michael E. Bell, Kaelon Christopher, and Malcom J. West also appear in the film.

The Sound of Violet was directed by Allen Wolf. Wolf also wrote the film’s screenplay and was a producer. He previously directed the 2010 film In My Sleep. The Sound of Violet is based on the 2015 novel, which Wolf also wrote.

“The Sound of Violet is one of those special romantic comedies that makes you feel good as it expertly navigates the impact of human trafficking and the struggle of autism,” said Atlas Distribution President Harmon Kaslow. “Filmmaker Allen Wolf has masterfully executed his award-winning screenplay into a compelling, authentic, and relatable movie which results in a wonderful and rewarding theatrical experience.”

Morning Star Pictures The Sound of Violet

“I’m excited that The Sound of Violet will be playing in movie theaters in Grand Rapids,” said Wolf. “It has been a thrill to see my novel come to life on the screen, and I’m delighted to know audiences will be experiencing this story inside a movie theater, which is what we had always intended. I hope the audience will laugh and cry while seeing autism and trafficking through a new lens. I’m so thankful for the talented team that has brought our movie to life.”

The Sound of Violet will be released at Celebration Cinema in Grand Rapids and Grandville on August 19. A trailer for the film can be watched below:

