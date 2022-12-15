The Rapid to add new bus route in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — The Rapid plans to add a new bus route in Walker.

The public transportation service says the move is in response to increased need and business growth.

We’re told Route 33 will service the city’s industrial area on Three Mile Road and Northridge Drive.

The route is scheduled to launch Jan. 2, 2023.

“Knowing transportation was a barrier to talent recruitment and retention, we engaged with several employers within the Walker industrial corridor to offer a solution,” says CEO Deb Prato. “We provide equity for all six city[sic] residents to access employment, education, health care, and housing in a sustainable manner; we strive to be the mode of choice.”

Route 33 will operate between Greenridge Mall and run along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road, according to The Rapid.

Riders may transfer to Route 33 from Route 9.

The route is scheduled to run hourly from 6 a.m.–10:30 a.m. and from 2–6:30 p.m.

A new park-and-ride lot is also available, offering riders free parking before using the Laker Line. The transportation company says the lot can be found on 4211 Lake Michigan Drive.

