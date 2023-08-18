The Rapid adjusts Walker route, offers faster commute to industrial district

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Rapid announced route 33 will soon act as an express route to Walker.

The Grand Rapids-based transit company says Walker’s industrial district is growing, as is the demand for employment in the area.

Route 33 is expected to offer faster transport to Walker via US-131, cutting down commute times by 25 minutes.

The Rapid

“We are thrilled to partner with The Rapid on a solution to our worker transportation challenges,” says Spectrum Charter Human Resources Manager Richard Bray. “The Northridge Drive area has experienced a huge increase in development and new businesses coming in, so this route will help a lot of employers and employees.”

The adjusted route will run every 30 minutes from 5:45–10:45 a.m. and again from 1:45–6:45 p.m., according to The Rapid.

Route 33 Express is scheduled to launch Monday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Central Station.

