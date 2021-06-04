Test planned for Kent County outdoor warning sirens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you hear the outdoor warning sirens go off in Kent County Friday afternoon, don’t panic!

Kent County Emergency Management and Grand Rapids Emergency Management will be testing the outdoor warning sirens at 12 p.m. today.

Testing is scheduled to take place on the first Friday of each month through October.

If you don’t hear sirens but think you should, you can fill out an online form or contact your local township or city office.

The outdoor warning sirens are meant to alert citizens of an imminent hazard and prompt them to seek shelter and further information. A tornado warning or a storm with winds at 70 mph or above are two examples of when the sirens would be used.

