Tesla preparing to open first service center in West Michigan

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Fans of electric vehicles will get a charge of this news, Tesla is setting up its first vehicle service center in the greater Grand Rapids area.

FOX 17's cameras caught signage now up on a building on 29th Street in Kentwood. The automaker is moving into the former home of Prestige Imports West Michigan.

According to records with the Kent County Register of Deeds and City of Kentwood, the building is owned by Sean Properties Michigan LLC, and leased to Tesla. The property worth more than half a million dollars has been undergoing renovation since November, including electrical, HVAC, and structural work. Permits for a permanent sign at the entrance and other improvements have also been approved.

Once open, the site will be the first location in West Michigan where Tesla vehicles will be sold. Until January of 2020 the automaker was not allowed to sell its vehicles in Michigan because of a law that required the use of franchised dealerships. Tesla directly owns and operates its service centers.

READ: Michigan lifts ban on sale of Tesla vehicles

According to the company's website, the only locations currently in Michigan are in Troy and Clarkson.

Tesla also operates a tool and die facility in West Michigan, purchasing Riviera Tool back in 2015.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube