Teen takes plea deal, suspected of dragging Kent City student behind car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The teenage suspect accused of dragging another minor behind a car took a plea deal Thursday, avoiding a prison sentence while the victim—who remains paralyzed—sat no more than a few feet away from him in court.

For nearly four months this summer and fall, 17-year-old Colin Rogers fought for his life in the hospital—often in a medically-induced coma—after he was critically injured in the June 15 incident.

Police say the suspect sped away from a rural intersection in Tyrone Township after a disagreement over the sale of a vape pen, dragging Colin for several seconds before abandoning him on the side of the road.

Clay Rogers

"There isn't a word for when you lose a child," Colin's father, Clay Rogers, said. "Not in the Bible, not anywhere.”

In July, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged the teen with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful use of an automobile and driving without a license.

In addition, a second suspect—also a minor—was charged with unlawful use of an automobile and tampering with evidence.

"They think that humans are like video games," Clay said. "He has no comprehension of what he's done."

On Thursday, the former plead no contest to the first four charges and had the fifth dropped in exchange, agreeing to spend probation at his parents' house, wear a tether, attend online school and counseling, and write a letter of apology to the victim.

Clay Rogers Photo of 17-year-old Colin Rogers.

During the sentencing, three family members and friends of Colin spoke on his behalf, including his mother, who said her son "doesn't get to do online school."

The suspect also addressed the family, saying he was "very sorry" for his actions and "didn't think he'd ever end up" in a courtroom, charged with assault.

"I don't think there's any remorse," Clay said. "I don't think he understood the totality of what he's created and what he's done to our lives."

On November 30, the suspect will return to Kent County court with his probation officer, where a judge may alter the terms of his sentencing agreement.

The second suspect is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

