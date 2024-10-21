Teen saved at tennis tournament by off-duty paramedic, AED

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An off-duty paramedic and OBGYN stepped in to save a teen's life during a sports tournament in West Michigan last week.

The 16-year-old was taking part in a tennis tournament on Friday at South Christian High School when the teen collapsed and fell unconscious. An off-duty paramedic and OBGYN at the tournament stepped in to perform rescue breaths and CPR.

Kent County Sheriff's Deputies arrived minutes later, taking over CPR and used an AED to shock the teen once. Their efforts led to the teen breathing on their own.

The teenager was treated at a local hospital and is doing well, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The life-saving response would not have been possible without the quick response by the paramedic and OBGYN and bystanders who called 911, says the Sheriff's Office.

