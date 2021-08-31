Teen killed after car carrying 7 people hits two utility poles

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen girl is dead, and 5 other people are hurt after a crash early Saturday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Toyionna Gibbs died after the car she was riding in crashed into two utility poles around 1:44 a.m. on August 28th. First responders found several of the 7 occupants ejected from the vehicle at the intersection of Division Avenue and 84th Street.

Deputies say the Ford Fusion was headed west on 84th when it lost control and hit two utility poles. That model only has enough seat belts for 5 passengers. It is not clear how many of the 7 occupants were belted in at the time of the crash.

Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old woman driving the car is hospitalized with critical injuries. Four other passengers were also sent to the hospital, but should survive.

The crash remains under investigation, but the Sheriff's Office says speed was likely a factor.

