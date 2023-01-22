Teen jailed for Kent County stabbing & stolen Jeep

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager was arrested after a man was stabbed and a vehicle stolen Sunday morning in Tyrone Township.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stabbing at 14101 Sparta Ave. NW. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that a 30-year-old Tyrone Township man had been stabbed in the stomach at a nearby address.

They discovered that the suspect, a 19-year-old Tyrone Township man, had stolen a red Jeep close to the scene.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to North Division Avenue near Solon Street where three people were holding down a man who had been acting erratically near a red Jeep. The deputies took the 19-year-old suspect into custody.

Deputies said the victim and suspect knew each other and that drugs appeared to be a factor in the incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition later Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact deputies by calling (616) 632-6125 or anonymously by calling Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

