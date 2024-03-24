Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

TAX SEASON: Experts weigh-in with tips ahead of April 15 deadline

Tax Filing
Patrick Sison/AP
FILE - A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Tax Filing
Posted at 5:00 AM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 05:00:00-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the filing deadline less than a month away for most Americans, tax season will soon come to a close.

FOX 17 Weekend Morning News was joined by Jonathan Brignall, an Assistant Professor of Accounting with Grand Valley State University, to talk about tips on what you need to know in the final weeks.

  • If I cannot file my return by the deadline, can I extend the time for filing?
  • Does this extend my time for payment?
  • What can I do if I can't pay the amount I owe?
  • Where can I get help with my taxes last minute?

If you're wondering any of these above questions, watch the below video:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book