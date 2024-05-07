TAKING FINANCIAL 'FLIGHT': Ford Airport fuels West Michigan economy, $7.7 Billion annually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new economic impact study, conducted by the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority - in partnership with Grand Valley State University - reveals the Airport's influence in the region is generating $7.7 Billion annually in economic activity.

In addition, the airport is driving economic growth and prosperity in the 13-county West Michigan region, the study shows, resulting in 40,324 jobs, $10.3 million in fiscal impact and $1.3 million in catalytic impact on household income.

"The Airport plays a crucial role in facilitating economic growth and enhancing our community's vitality," said Airport Authority Board Chair, Dan Koorndyk. "Through our diligent and intentional efforts, we have more than doubled our economic impact since our last study was conducted in 2015 and are on track to reach our goal of $10 billion in economic activity by 2030."

To break down the numbers even further, total direct spending annually by visitors traveling through Ford International Airport equaled $637 million, the study revealed, with an average daily spend of $161 per person. The study went on to say when visiting the West Michigan region, visitors stayed on average of 4.43 days.

Construction activity associated with the Airport has also been significant, supporting an average of 328 construction jobs each year over the last five years.

"As the gateway to and from West Michigan, maintaining connectivity is essential as it provides business and community partners with resources to stimulate job growth, retain employees and support local residents' livelihoods," said Ford International Airport Authority President and CEO, Tory Richardson. "The Airport serves the fastest-growing region in the state, so it's imperative that we continually adapt and expand our services to meet the needs of our dynamic community."

Christian Glupker, clinical affiliate professor of economics at GVSU, led the study.

"Gerald R. Ford International Airport has a vital role in facilitating air travel for the West Michigan region," said Glupker.

The Airport served a record number of passengers in 2023, with almost 4 million traveling through the facility. It's also ranked as one of the fastest-growing airports in the U.S. by the Federal Aviation Administration and was recently named the best small airport in the country by USA TODAY.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube