TagaBrew's 'Brewery Trail' to raise funds to support West Michigan veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Of the approximate 16.2 million veterans across the country, many of them face challenges related to life after service. According to Pew Research, one in 10 veterans suffer from service-related injuries.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says 23% of veterans in their care show signs of post-traumatic stress syndrome, and millions face barriers to accessing health care after their service.

To help raise money and spread awareness for the issues they face, one Michigan organization is hosting a fundraiser through the end of the month to drum-up funds to support veterans.

TagaBrew USA was founded back in 2016 and is partnered with over 270 breweries in Michigan.

FOX 17 Weekend Mornings was joined by TagaBrew USA to talk about the West Michigan breweries taking part in their "Brewery Trail". The program looks to give craft beer enthusiasts a chance to collect copper memory tags from each place they visit along the trail, each one representing a branch of the United States Armed Forces. $2 from every tag/charm purchase goes towards the American Legion of Michigan to support local veterans.

Participating breweries include:



Creston Brewery

Kusterer Brauhaus

Pink Barrel Cellars

707 Winery & Brewery

Thornapple Brewing

The proceeds will benefit Post 459 in Grand Rapids.

TagaBrew says it's looking to raise $5,000 from donations this year. To learn more and see a full map of participating locations, head over to the their website.

