Sweet Details GR sharing cookie decorating ideas ahead of holiday break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether it's decorating gingerbread or sugar cookies or just making some favorites like chocolate chip, it's a holiday tradition for many families especially this time of year.

One local business has been busy making lots of sweets treats to share with its customers this season.

Vanessa Schmanske, the owner of Sweet Details Bakery GR hosts a variety of cookie decorating classes at her studio. She also makes a variety of Cuban-inspired pastries as well as cakes.

Schmanske joined the Fox 17 Weekend Morning News Team to share some of those decorating ideas ahead of the holiday break.