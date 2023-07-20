Sustainable Business Park in Kent Co. awarded additional $5M to create jobs, boost recycling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state of Michigan allocated an additional $5 million to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to help with the development of the Sustainable Business Park in Kent County.

The boost in funding will support site infrastructure at the park, creating jobs and increasing recycling.

It follows an initial $4 million state investment in the project allocated in 2022.

The Michigan Public Service Commission also granted a $5 million Low Carbon Energy Infrastructure Enhancement and Development grant in June for the Kent County Bioenergy Facility, the anchor tenant at the Sustainable Business Park.

The Kent County Department of Public Works says this facility represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for West Michigan, along with the state, to boost recycling drastically and create local jobs, while reducing the dependence on landfills.

The Sustainable Business Park is planned for 250 acres adjacent to the South Kent Landfill in Byron Center, and will be built on land Kent County originally purchased to create a new landfill.

Right now, it’s pending approval from the Kent County Board of Commissioners.

“For too long, Michigan has been a dumping ground for trash and the Sustainable Business Park will help change that by increasing recycling and boosting our energy independence starting right here in Kent County,” Dar Baas, director of the Kent County DPW, said. “We are thankful the state of Michigan recognizes the importance of reducing our dependence on landfilling so we can help protect our land, air and water, including our Great Lakes.”

The Kent County Bioenergy Facility is a mixed waste processing facility that will process up to 600,000 tons per year of municipal solid waste, along with 175,000 tons per year of organic waste, to produce natural gas and fertilizer.

This facility and the park as a whole will help the county achieve its goal of diverting 90% of trash from landfills by 2030, according to the Department of Public Works.

“Kent County’s Sustainable Business Park will define the future for waste management in Michigan and boost the viability of circular economy concepts,” state Representative Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids) said.

Additionally, the new facility will reduce Kent County’s reliance on landfilling municipal solid waste, meaning resources will not be spent constructing, maintaining and monitoring additional landfills.

“Building the facility in Kent County will put West Michigan on the map as a national leader in recycling and reducing waste, as well as create jobs and investment from companies that can join the Sustainable Business Park and convert waste into usable products,” Baas added.

