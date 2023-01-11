Watch Now
Suspects sought in Dec. 18 armed robbery at Wyoming gas station

Posted at 3:48 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 15:48:13-05

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities request the public’s assistance in locating a pair of suspects in an armed robbery that took place in Wyoming last month.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says two people robbed a beer from the Citgo gas station on Division Avenue on Dec. 18.

We’re told a gun was used when the robbery took place. No one was hurt during the incident.

Both suspects took off on foot afterwards, according to WDPS. Efforts to track them with K-9s ended without suspects in custody.

The first suspect is described as a five-foot-tall Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a black coat and blue hat.

WDPS describes the second suspect as a 5'2" tall Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a black hat and a black graphic sweatshirt depicting Santa Claus.

Those with knowledge of the robbery are encouraged to connect with detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

