Suspect in Wyoming gas station shooting charged

WYOMING, Mich. — The suspect in the March 6th Admiral Gas Station shooting has been arraigned.

20-year-old Niko Rey Mena is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying concealed weapon and felony firearm. Court documents say that Mena concealed a firearm inside his vehicle at the Admiral Gas Station at the corner of Division and 32nd street. According to police, Mena went inside of the store and made contact an employee.

Kent County Jail A mugshot of Niko Mena

Investigators say Mena followed the victim out of the store pointed the firearm and shot the employee.

Video from a nearby business shows that after the shooting Mena returns to his car and leaves and the victim gets up and goes back into the store.

As of March 8th the victim was still in critical condition.

If you have information on this shooting, please call Wyoming Police Detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

