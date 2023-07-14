Watch Now
Suspect in Gaines Township bank robbery arrested on unrelated charge

Gaines Township bank robbery suspect
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 10:55:30-04

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of robbing a Gaines Township bank last week is now in custody.

The robbery took place July 6 near Kalamazoo Avenue and 60th Street, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the suspect demanded cash via a note handed to a bank employee. He did not imply to have a weapon but he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies say the 41-year-old suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge following the execution of a search warrant in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, July 11.

KCSO says charges were filed Thursday. The suspect is expected to be arraigned Friday.

