Gaines Township bank robbed, suspect at large

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a Gaines Township bank was robbed Thursday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the robbery took place before 10:30 a.m. on Kalamazoo Avenue south of 60th Street.

We’re told a Black man with a stout build handed a note to an employee demanding cash. He did not imply to have a weapon, and no weapon was spotted. He reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies say the suspect wore a dark bucket hat, white shirt, denim jeans and a surgical mask. He was last seen driving north in a Chevrolet Malibu.

Those with information related to the robbery are asked to connect with KCSO by calling 616-632-6125. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

