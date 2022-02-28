Watch
Suspect in Byron Township gun store burglary arraigned

Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 13:27:48-05

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have identified the suspect accused of stealing guns and crashing a stolen truck into a McDonald’s last week.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Grand Rapids resident Johon Woods, 27, was arraigned for breaking and entering; carjacking; carrying concealed firearms; being a felon in possession of firearms; and stealing a vehicle.

We’re told half of the 49 guns that were allegedly stolen have been retrieved.

Authorities say other people may have been involved in the break-in, adding they are being questioned as investigations continue.

Those with information in connection to last week’s incident are encouraged to call deputies at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

