Suspect in Byron Township deadly shooting charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting now faces a murder charge.

Marquan Brice was arraigned Tuesday on one county of open murder and felony firearm. The 18-year-old is accused of shooting Jeffrey Gamble in their shared home on Harewood Drive on February 16.

Gamble was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the hip, according to court records. The 36-year-old died hours later at the hospital from his injuries.

During an interview with police, Brice admitted to shooting Gamble, per a detective's testimony to the judge. Two other people who witnessed the shooting also told police the teen pulled the trigger.

Gamble and Brice were roommates who had known each other for years, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

If convicted Brice could spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance at parole.

His next hearing is scheduled for late February.

