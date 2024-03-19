Superintendent Ron Koehler to retire from Kent ISD in June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent Intermediate School District (ISD) announced its superintendent will enter retirement at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Ron Koehler is scheduled to retire June 30 after serving three years in the role, the district says. The Board accepted his retirement during a meeting on Monday.

Dr. Ron Gorman will assume the role of superintendent starting July 1.

“The Kent ISD School Board and staff of Kent ISD appreciate the outstanding leadership that Ron Koehler has given during his tenure as superintendent. He has made ‘We Lead Learning’ a reality, and we will miss his devotion, enthusiasm, and outstanding skills as a leader,” says Board President Andrea Haidle. “We also welcome Ron Gorman as Kent ISD’s next superintendent. He has shown his capacity for this position serving as interim superintendent earlier this year, and the Board looks forward to his leadership.”

We’re told Superintendent Koehler was the district’s assistant superintendent for 14 years after serving as its director of communications for nine years. He became superintendent in 2021 after his initial retirement in 2019.

“My time at Kent ISD has truly been the best, most rewarding and fulfilling of my professional career,” says Koehler. “I am proud of the work this team does every day to serve students, schools and educators in our region. It has been my honor to support the pursuit of more opportunities and better outcomes for students.”

Kent ISD says Dr. Gorman spent 25 years with Grand Rapids Public Schools in roles such as teacher, principal, administrator and more. He became Kent ISD’s assistant superintendent in June 2022.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube