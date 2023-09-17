Sunday morning Kent County standoff ends after 6+ hours

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Sunday morning home invasion and standoff ended after more than six hours with police subduing the suspect.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a home invasion on Peterson between Myers Lake and Young Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that a man with a relationship to the homeowners had entered the house and the homeowners had gotten out while the suspect remained inside.

Deputies later said there was a domestic dispute. It was unknown at the time whether the man was armed.

Deputies began negotiating with the man until he became uncooperative shortly before 9 a.m. All nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

The incident ended at 9:20 a.m. when deputies entered the residence and fired non-lethal sandbag rounds at the man, who was then apprehended.

Deputies said the suspect had no weapons. They identified him as a 43-year-old man from Muskegon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

