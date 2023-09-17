Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Sunday morning Kent County standoff ends after 6+ hours

STANDOFF.jpeg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jack Charon / FOX 17
The site of Sunday morning's standoff in Kent County.
STANDOFF.jpeg
Posted at 10:03 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 10:15:28-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Sunday morning home invasion and standoff ended after more than six hours with police subduing the suspect.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a home invasion on Peterson between Myers Lake and Young Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that a man with a relationship to the homeowners had entered the house and the homeowners had gotten out while the suspect remained inside.

Deputies later said there was a domestic dispute. It was unknown at the time whether the man was armed.

Deputies began negotiating with the man until he became uncooperative shortly before 9 a.m. All nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

The incident ended at 9:20 a.m. when deputies entered the residence and fired non-lethal sandbag rounds at the man, who was then apprehended.

Deputies said the suspect had no weapons. They identified him as a 43-year-old man from Muskegon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book