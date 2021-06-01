'Summer Wonder' helps keep learning alive during summer break through Kent District Library

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent District Library is helping keep summer learning alive and growing through its Summer Wonder program, which includes outdoor discovery, scavenger hunts, STEAM activities and “lots of fun for everyone.”

The free program is a partnership with Kent County Parks and includes adventures and prizes for all ages, according to a news release Tuesday.

“Summer Wonder is back with more outdoor adventures than ever before,” said Kris Vogelar, branch programming and outreach specialist. “If your kids think summer learning is boring, Summer Wonder will certainly prove them wrong.”

Organizers say Summer Wonder is a great opportunity to limit the “summer slide” that negatively affects learning between the end and start of the traditional school year.

Research shows that children involved in summertime reading programs sponsored by public libraries are more likely to maintain their academic skills, and in many cases do better on standardized tests, according to Kent District Library.