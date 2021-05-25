Summer Concert Series returns to Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood’s Summer Concert Series will return with free live music at 7 p.m. on select Thursday nights beginning June 24.

This year’s lineup features The Accidentals, Bootstrap Boys, Benzing Graves Collective and The Soul Syndicate, along with other Michigan bands, according to a news release Tuesday.

Each concert will also have food trucks, though guests may also bring their own food and beer or wine.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer another fantastic lineup of bands for community members to enjoy live music outdoors,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood’s parks and recreation director. “We welcome concertgoers of all ages to celebrate summer in Kentwood with us on the lawn behind City Hall.”

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.

New this year, Kentwood will offer essential workers and their guests special VIP seating near the stage. Essential workers interested may RSVP online before each concert.

This year's lineup includes: