Student removed after 2nd threat found at Grandville High School

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A student was removed after a second threatening message was discovered at Grandville High School this week.

The first message was found written on a toilet seat Monday, according to Grandville Public Schools (GPS). That message referenced a shooting dated for Friday, Dec. 15.

We’re told a second message was found Wednesday in another bathroom, this time containing a racial slur in addition to another threat.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Roger Bearup says investigation revealed the two messages are connected. He adds the student responsible has since been taken out of school.

GPS says it will not tolerate violence or racism, further assuring parents the person behind the threats will be disciplined.

“We remain committed to ensuring that every person who enters our doors feels safe, confident, and has a sense of belonging,” writes Bearup. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will maintain the additional security and police presence within our district.”

No credible threat has been found, according to GPS. However, the district respects parents’ decisions should they choose to keep children out of school this Friday. Attendance policies for extracurricular activities that day will be set aside, and there will be no consequences for students who miss school.

GPS extends its gratitude to the Grandville Police Department for their help and communication.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube