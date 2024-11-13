Student falls from hood of moving car at Comstock Park High School

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A Comstock Park Schools student is hurt after falling off the hood of a car Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Comstock Park High School before 4 p.m., according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told the 17-year-old had been lying on the vehicle’s hood while another 17-year-old was driving through the parking lot. The former slid off the hood as the vehicle turned.

Minor injuries were reported.

KCSO encourages parents to hold conversations with their teens on the importance of being responsible when driving.

