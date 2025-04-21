Student arrested after threat made against Kentwood's Pinewood Middle School

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student is in police custody after investigators say they made a specific threat against their own school.

On Easter Sunday a tip about a Snapchat post was submitted to OK2SAY, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The post contained a threat against Pinewood Middle School in the East Kentwood school district.

Detectives at the sheriff's office began an investigation that stretched into Monday, when they narrowed in on a 14-year-old student from the school. Deputies say they interviewed the student before taking them to the juvenile detention center.

A search of the teen's home did not turn up any firearms, according to a release. It is not clear if the threat included a warning of a shooting.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says this case is a reminder that all threats are taken seriously. Parents are encouraged to talk with your kids about the consequences of social media posts and that troubling content can be safely reported.

OK2SAY is a confidential tip line to report threats or safety concerns, especially for school settings.

To submit a tip to OK2SAY you can choose one of the following options:



Call 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text OK2SAY (652729)

Email OK2SAY@mi.gov

Online at OK2SAY.com

Using the OK2SAY mobile app

