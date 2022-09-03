'Strikes for Stripes' softball game remembers 9/11 heroes, honors nation's first responders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An event meant to remember those who died in 9/11 and the nation's heroes will be held the day before the 21st anniversary of the attacks in New York City.

The game 'Strikes for Stripes' is meant to remember September 11th, 2001 while also honoring the nation's heroes.

The softball game will be held on September 10, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. where veterans will face off against first responders at Cornerstone University's DeWitt Field.

The pre-game ceremony is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., with the 'All Veterans Group' parachuting into the stadium.

Prior to the game, there will be military and emergency vehicles on display for the public to see.

Tickets will be available on-site, but attendees are encouraged to purchase them ahead of time. Proceeds from the event with raise funds for the Hero Services Wellness Program, which provides monetary resources to assist with healthcare costs to veterans, first responders, and licensed healthcare professionals.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.