Storm knocks down several power lines, thousands without power

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Plainfield Township Fire Department issued a warning Thursday night about downed power lines throughout the area following the storm.

In a Facebook post, the department tells people not to investigate downed power lines, but instead, call 911 so emergency crews can come check it out.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, several thousand customers lost power Thursday evening throughout Ottawa and Kent counties.

Ottawa County Dispatch told FOX 17 there were reports Thursday evening of both power lines and trees down throughout the area.

FOX 17 reached out to Consumers Energy about the outages in Ottawa and Kent counties. They responded with the following statement:

"A majority of outages have crews assigned to them. As our crews assess damage and work on restoration efforts, we expect to have power restored to most customers by midnight [Friday]."

