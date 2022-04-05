Staycation activities with KDL

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent District Library is helping our creativity run wild with its spring craft extravaganza programs. All 20 branch libraries will be hosting a different craft for preschoolers to elementary students giving kids some fun here at home during spring break.

If anyone is away and misses this spring’s crafts some library branches will host their extravaganza later in April and May. While there is not a literacy component to this particular program it sure will get kids into the library and excited about reading! For details and the spring craft extravaganza and all other KDL events coming up log on to their website here.