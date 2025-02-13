State's biggest taco & tequila festival returns to West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Michigan's first taco and tequila festival is coming back to the state's west coast this spring.

Michigan's Original Taco & Tequila Festival will be held May 3 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, according to organizer Outlier Events. Featuring over 25 vendors, the festival offers tacos alongside a wide variety of alcoholic beverages.

This will be the first time the festival has been in the Greater Grand Rapids area. Started in 2019, the tacos first called Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo home. Since then it moved to Battle Creek, Traverse City, Avon, Ohio, and other places.

“We are thrilled to bring Michigan's Taco & Tequila Festival back to Grand Rapids this year,” said Bailley Kluisza of Outlier Events. “Every event we've hosted at LMCU Ballpark has sold out, and we’re excited to deliver another fun-filled, family-friendly experience to the Grand Rapids community.”

The food festival will feature a churro eating contest, a dad dance crew competition, and a world-record attempt at flip cup.

Entertainment will include live music, a fire breather, and breakdancers.

For the kids there will be face painting, balloon animals, and yard games. One lucky child under the age of 13 will be named the honorary kid judge, sampling tacos to determine which is the best.

Ticket sales will open February 20 to people signed up on the priority list. More details are available on the festival's website.

