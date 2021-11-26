State troopers respond to car fire on US-131 in Byron Township

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a car that was on fire in Byron Township Friday morning.

MSP says the fire was discovered on US-131 and 100th Street before 9:30 a.m.

We’re told the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Ionia County and that the driver allegedly set the car on fire deliberately from the inside.

Troopers say the driver was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and was then placed in custody at the Kent County Jail.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube