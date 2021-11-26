Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

State troopers respond to car fire on US-131 in Byron Township

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
MSP Car Fire.PNG
Posted at 4:01 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 16:01:48-05

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police responded to a car that was on fire in Byron Township Friday morning.

MSP says the fire was discovered on US-131 and 100th Street before 9:30 a.m.

We’re told the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Ionia County and that the driver allegedly set the car on fire deliberately from the inside.

Troopers say the driver was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and was then placed in custody at the Kent County Jail.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time