State police investigate deadly crash on M-57

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash.

Troopers say it happened some time before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at 14 Mile Road (M-57) and Myers Lake Avenue.

Details are limited; however, state police did say the crash appears to have been between two vehicles.

Michigan State Police is asking drivers to avoid the area as it continues its investigation.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to bring you updated information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube