'Startling truth': More meth being found throughout Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The impact of Methamphetamine is growing larger in West Michigan, and the area's largest policy agency is calling it a "startling truth."

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says more meth is being discovered in every township and city in the county.

A spokesperson says, "many families within our community are suffering from how readily available methamphetamine is."

The Sheriff's Office says other drugs remain at large, but the majority of narcotic complaints involve meth.

Anyone suffering from drug abuse, addition, or substance use disorder is encouraged to seek help through the Kent County Health Department or Network 180.

