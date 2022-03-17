Watch
St. Patrick's Day with Scoil Rince Ní Bhraonáin Irish dancers

Savannah Fish learns more about Irish Dance with the Sciol Rince Ni Bhraonain Irish Dancers, videographer Troy VanWingen
Posted at 7:29 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 07:29:31-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happy St. Patrick's Day, West Michigan!

While there are many ways to celebrate, Irish step dancing is one of the most historic options to celebrate the Irish culture.

Irish dance is filled with rich history and the group, Scoil Rince Ní Bhraonáin at CARE Conservatory of Ballet in Grand Rapids is bringing that history to West Michigan!

Scoil Rince Ní Bhraonáin has classes for all ages and levels of Irish dance.

For more information on classes and the Scoil Rince Ní Bhraonáin program, click here.

