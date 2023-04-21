Springfest party held in at the Knights of Columbus in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — American Business Clubs (AMBUCS) held its annual Springfest party on Thursday. The event was held at the Knights of Columbus in Wyoming.

Springfest included music, dancing, and other fun for people of all abilities.

There were also a few local celebrities at the event, including the mascots from the Grand Rapids Griffins and the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The event was made possible thanks to many volunteers.

The Springfest party has been held annually for 35 years.

“Means that feel like you’re giving something to those who are disabled. And like I say, they probably don’t get out too much in a wintertime,” said AMBUCS Spokesperson Fred Garver. “Spring SpringFest, because Springfest, they have a chance to get out, socialize, meet other people, other kids with disabilities.”

Donations to support the American Business Clubs’ efforts can be made on their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube